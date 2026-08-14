Person in custody after reported shooting near Central Park, NYPD says
NEW YORK - One person is in custody after an argument led to a shooting near Central Park, the NYPD said.
What we know:
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired at Central Park West and West 70th Street at around 8:46 a.m. Friday.
SkyFOX
Officers said they were told a man was approached by an unidentified individual, who started a verbal argument with him.
The individual allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot three times when the argument "escalated into a physical attack," investigators said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the name of the person of interest or the male victim.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This article is based on information from the New York Police Department.