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Person in custody after reported shooting near Central Park, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published August 14, 2026 10:10 AM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 10:10 AM EDT
Person in custody after shooting reported near Central Park, NYPD says
Person in custody after shooting reported near Central Park, NYPD says

Person in custody after shooting reported near Central Park, NYPD says

Police said an argument escalated before shots were fired at Central Park West and 70th Street, but no one was hurt. 

The Brief

    • One person is in custody after a reported shooting near Central Park, the NYPD said.
    • It happened at Central Park West and West 70th Street at around 8:46 a.m. Friday, according to police.
    • Investigators said three shots were fired after an argument "escalated into a physical attack," but no one was hurt.

NEW YORK - One person is in custody after an argument led to a shooting near Central Park, the NYPD said. 

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired at Central Park West and West 70th Street at around 8:46 a.m. Friday. 

SkyFOX

Officers said they were told a man was approached by an unidentified individual, who started a verbal argument with him.

The individual allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot three times when the argument "escalated into a physical attack," investigators said. 

No one was injured in the shooting. 

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the person of interest or the male victim. 

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: This article is based on information from the New York Police Department. 

New York CityCentral ParkCrime and Public Safety