Person in custody after reported shooting near Central Park, NYPD says

The Brief One person is in custody after a reported shooting near Central Park, the NYPD said. It happened at Central Park West and West 70th Street at around 8:46 a.m. Friday, according to police. Investigators said three shots were fired after an argument "escalated into a physical attack," but no one was hurt.



One person is in custody after an argument led to a shooting near Central Park, the NYPD said.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired at Central Park West and West 70th Street at around 8:46 a.m. Friday.

SkyFOX

Officers said they were told a man was approached by an unidentified individual, who started a verbal argument with him.

The individual allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot three times when the argument "escalated into a physical attack," investigators said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the person of interest or the male victim.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.