NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn

An NYPD officer was shot in the foot on Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Gates Ave. in Clinton Hill.

The officer responded to a call for help during a domestic dispute. A woman says a male friend was damaging the wall and was refusing to leave.

An NYPD officer checks under a car at a crime scene in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Two officers responded. As they attempted to arrest him a struggle broke out. The suspect pulled a gun and shot one of the officers in the right foot and then ran away.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Other NYPD officers caught up with him a short distance away on Monroe St. Two officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. He was shot in the left thigh.

The NYPD identified the suspect as 41-year-old Raheem Joye. He was expected to survive.

10 NYPD OFFICERS SHOT IN 2022

This marks the 10th shooting of an NYPD officer in 2022.

The officer who was shot is a 7-year veteran of the department. He was not immediately identified but is married with children.

Mayor Eric Adams visited him at Kings County Hospital. He was expected to be released later in the day.

The NYPD says they found a 9mm at the scene. The Joye has 17 prior arrests in Georgia, according to the NYPD. 2 of the prior arrests were weapons-related. Police say he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in Troy, NY.