
NYPD officer saves stabbing victim's life using potato chip bag and tape

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Harlem
FOX 5 NY

NYPD officer uses potato chip bag to save stabbing victim

An NYPD officer is being lauded for saving the life of a man who was stabbed using just a potato chip bag and some tape.

NEW YORK - WARNING: The video above contains images of a graphic nature that viewers may find distressing.

An NYPD officer was credited with saving the life of a man who had been stabbed by using an emptied potato chip bag and some tape to improvise a covering for the man’s wound.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison posted the bodycam footage late on July 16 and said the incident occurred on July 7.

Officer Ronald Kennedy attended a scene on Lenox Avenue and 125th Street in Harlem, where a man had been stabbed in the chest. Kennedy immediately asked someone nearby to get a bag of potato chips and then some tape, and fashioned a covering for the wound ahead of paramedics’ arrival.

The clip posted by Harrison included a note at the end saying a doctor who treated the victim had said Kennedy’s actions saved the man’s life.

