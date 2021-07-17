NYPD officer saves stabbing victim's life using potato chip bag and tape

WARNING: The video above contains images of a graphic nature that viewers may find distressing.

An NYPD officer was credited with saving the life of a man who had been stabbed by using an emptied potato chip bag and some tape to improvise a covering for the man’s wound.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison posted the bodycam footage late on July 16 and said the incident occurred on July 7.

Officer Ronald Kennedy attended a scene on Lenox Avenue and 125th Street in Harlem, where a man had been stabbed in the chest. Kennedy immediately asked someone nearby to get a bag of potato chips and then some tape, and fashioned a covering for the wound ahead of paramedics’ arrival.

The clip posted by Harrison included a note at the end saying a doctor who treated the victim had said Kennedy’s actions saved the man’s life.

