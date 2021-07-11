Expand / Collapse search

NYPD officer injured by BB-gun pellet in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Brownsville
FILE - File image of crime scene tape.  (FOX TV Stations)

NEW YORK (AP) - An NYPD officer who was hit in the neck by a BB-gun pellet on a Brooklyn street Saturday was recovering from a minor injury after treatment at a hospital.

Police say the officer was struck late Saturday afternoon as he responded to a report that a civilian was struck by a BB in the borough’s Brownsville section.

Police said they did not know whether other individuals were struck, but the Daily News reported that several others were struck and a car's window was shattered by the pellets.

Police said nobody had been apprehended by late Saturday, but an investigation was continuing.

