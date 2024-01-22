NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan

A NYPD officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night in the Inwood section of Manhattan, officials said.

It happened around 9:05 p.m. in front of 115 Vermilyea Ave. as the officer was trying to stop a white sedan.

A large police response was seen on the scene.

According to police, the driver sped off, striking the officer who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police are still searching for the driver.