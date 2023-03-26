NYPD officers shoot man armed with knife while responding to mental health call

article

NYPD officers shot and critically injured a man who reportedly advanced toward them with a knife Sunday, while he was having a mental health crisis, police said.

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, police responded around 10 a.m. to reports of an emotionally disturbed person with a knife at 2685 Grand Concourse in the Bronx.

The man's father told 911 operators that his 42-year-old son was having a "medical episode" and thought he was being followed and persecuted. He also told his father that if any cops showed up he would kill them, according to police.

When police officers arrived, the man and his father met them outside. Police said the man became agitated and advanced toward them with a knife.

Officers said they shot him when he refused to comply with orders to drop the weapon.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is believed to be in critical condition, police said.

No further details on how many times the man was shot or how many officers fired their guns, were given.

Chief Chell said it all happened in 28 seconds. The body camera footage is still under review.