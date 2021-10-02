NYPD identifies Bronx woman found dead with bag over head

article

The NYPD has identified a Bronx woman found dead over the summer with a bag tied over her head.

The death of Jazmine Williams, 32, has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday.

Her decomposing body was found July 1 in a pile of garbage in a lot on Exterior Street near East 144th Street.

Police said no arrests have been made. The medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death.

