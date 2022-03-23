Driver shot at off-duty cop following crash in Manhattan

Police have two persons of interest in custody in connection with a road rage incident involving an off-duty cop in Washington Heights.

The NYPD said an off-duty cop got in a crash with another driver around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the other driver hit the off-duty cop, and then things escalated. The driver pulled a gun and then shot at the officer's car. Nobody was injured.

Surveillance footage from a nearby fish market captured the moment police responded to the scene.

Police said the driver sped away.

Later in the morning, detectives tracked the suspect's car to Brooklyn.

Cops swarmed a dark-colored SUV with New Jersey plates. Police confirmed that two persons of interest have been taken in for questioning.

No charges have been filed.