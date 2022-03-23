Expand / Collapse search

Driver shot at off-duty cop following crash in Manhattan

Washington Heights
FOX 5 NY

Fender-bender turns violent

The NYPD said an off-duty officer behind the wheel of a car got into a minor accident with another car. The driver of the other car then opened fire at the cop's car.

NEW YORK - Police have two persons of interest in custody in connection with a road rage incident involving an off-duty cop in Washington Heights.

The NYPD said an off-duty cop got in a crash with another driver around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the other driver hit the off-duty cop, and then things escalated. The driver pulled a gun and then shot at the officer's car. Nobody was injured.

Surveillance footage from a nearby fish market captured the moment police responded to the scene.

Police said the driver sped away.

Later in the morning, detectives tracked the suspect's car to Brooklyn.

Cops swarmed a dark-colored SUV with New Jersey plates. Police confirmed that two persons of interest have been taken in for questioning.

No charges have been filed.

NYPD officer fired on in road rage incident

Police were investigating an NYPD officer being fired on in a road rage incident.