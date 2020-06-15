Expand / Collapse search

NYPD disbands plainclothes anti-crime units

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Officers with the 60th Precinct's Anti-Crime Unit seized this handgun during an arrest, the NYPD said. (NYPD)

NEW YORK - The NYPD is eliminating its Anti-Crime Units on the precinct level and public housing area level, Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on Monday. About 600 officers will be reassigned to the detective bureau, neighborhood policing program, and other units effective immediately. 

Anti-crime officers typically operate in plainclothes, Shea said, and focus on getting illegal guns off the streets of New York. That has led to those cops being involved in a number of shootings, the commissioner said. 

"This is 21st-century policing: intelligence, data, ShotSpotter, video, DNA, and building prosecutable cases," Shea said. "It continues to be building these cases—cases on a small number of people that unfortunately still terrorize a part of this city."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

