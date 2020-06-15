NYPD disbands plainclothes anti-crime units

article

The NYPD is eliminating its Anti-Crime Units on the precinct level and public housing area level, Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on Monday. About 600 officers will be reassigned to the detective bureau, neighborhood policing program, and other units effective immediately.

Anti-crime officers typically operate in plainclothes, Shea said, and focus on getting illegal guns off the streets of New York. That has led to those cops being involved in a number of shootings, the commissioner said.

"This is 21st-century policing: intelligence, data, ShotSpotter, video, DNA, and building prosecutable cases," Shea said. "It continues to be building these cases—cases on a small number of people that unfortunately still terrorize a part of this city."

