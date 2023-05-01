NYPD detective dies 33 years after being shot during attempted robbery

Back in 1990, NYPD Detective Troy Patterson was off duty and washing his car on Jefferson Avenue in Bed-Stuy. He was approached by three men who demanded $20; during a struggle, he was shot in the head and never regained consciousness.

Patterson was 27 years old at the time and had been on the force for six years.

After decades of being in a vegetative state, he passed away Sunday night, according to a tweet from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The three would-be robbers – including a 15-year-old – all served prison time for charges related to the shooting but have since been released.

