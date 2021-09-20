NYPD: Dead woman found with band of rubber around neck

article

Detectives are investigating the death of a Bronx woman after officers found her body with rubber around her neck, the NYPD said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about an assault at an apartment on East 158 Street in the Melrose section just after 8 a.m. Monday. They found Belkis Lopez, 35, "unconscious and unresponsive" in the bedroom, police said. She had a "band of rubber around her neck," the NYPD said.

EMS workers came to the apartment and confirmed Lopez was dead.

The Daily News reported that Lopez's 14-year-old daughter initially found her and called relatives, who then called 911.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing," the NYPD said.