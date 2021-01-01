NYPD arrest suspect in violent Manhattan home invasion, sexual assault

The NYPD says it has arrested a man wanted in connection to a violent New Year's Eve home invasion and rape in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan.

Elijah Kelly, 23, is facing a litany of charges including rape, robbery, grand larceny, sexual abuse and more.

Police say Kelly knocked on a 27-year-old woman's door near East 30th Street and Third Avenue and said that he was delivering a package. As the woman opened the door, he pushed his way inside, choked the victim until she was unconscious.

Once she was conscious again, he forcibly raped her, according to police.

The suspect then forced the woman to give him her credit cards, debit cards, and PIN.

The victim called 911 and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

