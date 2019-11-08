NYPD arrest suspect in attack on 81-year-old man in the Bronx

Police on Friday arrested a suspect in connection the apparent random attack on an 81-year-old man in the Bronx a day earlier.

The victim was standing in front of 2301 Jerome Avenue reading a newspaper when Denroy Anthony, 44, approached him from behind and kicked him in the back, the NYPD said.

The elderly victim fell to the ground, police said. EMS took him to BronxCare Health System to be treated for injuries to his shoulder and wrist.

Authorities charged Anthony with two counts of assault.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 or WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.