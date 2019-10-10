NYPD: 6-year-old boy thrown to ground by homeless man in Queens

The NYPD is investigating after a reportedly homeless man brutally attacked a 6-year-old boy in Queens.

According to authorities, the incident happened at around 4:50 p.m. at Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Kew Gardens.

Police say the child was with his parents when the 35-year-old man picked him up without provocation and threw him to the ground.

The child was hospitalized with a head injury but police say it is not life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.