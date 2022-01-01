NYC's first baby of 2022 born at stroke of midnight in Brooklyn

article

For the third year in a row, Coney Island Hospital has welcomed the first baby of the New Year in New York City.

Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia arrived right at the stroke of midnight, weighing 7 pounds 6.3 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Brooklyn.

The baby girl is the couple's first, according to NYC Health + Hospitals.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters