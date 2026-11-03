Who are the NYC congressional candidates endorsed by Mamdani?

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed three congressional candidates during the Democratic primary: former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, Assemblymember Claire Valdez and political newcomer Darializa Avila Chevalier. All of Mamdani's chosen candidates are more progressive than most Democratic Party members, with some even identifying as democratic socialists. Their primary wins marked a major victory for Mamdani, whose endorsements became a key storyline in New York City's previous primary election.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed three candidates for Congress during the Democratic primary – all are heavy favorites to win their races in deep blue New York City districts.

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Mamdani's candidates

What we know:

The mayor endorsed former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, Assembly Member Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

All of his chosen candidates are widely considered to be more progressive than most Democratic Party members.

Brad Lander (NY-10)

Lander beat incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman, who ran on a platform of taxing the wealthy and overseeing immigration policies, but still lost his bid for reelection in the Democratic primary. Goldman was first elected in 2022.

The mayor's candidate, in comparison, served on the New York City Council before his tenure as city comptroller. He also ran in the 2025 Democratic mayoral primary, where he finished with about 23% of the vote in the first round.

Lander took two-thirds of the vote (66%) in the 2026 primary election, according to The Associated Press. He is currently running against Republican Jennifer Moore, whose platform includes "rejecting radical agendas" that divide the city.

Claire Valdez (NY-07)

Assembly Member Valdez, a democratic socialist, was able to beat Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the primary to succeed retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Congressional candidate Claire Valdez speaks during her primary-night watch party at 99 Scott Studio on June 23, 2026 in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. Valdez won her race ag Expand

Reynoso was endorsed by Velázquez and Attorney General Leitita James.

While the Brooklyn borough president enjoyed the support of establishment Democrats, Valdez was endorsed by Mayor Mamdani, Sen. Bernie Sanders and the city's chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.

The assembly member won the majority (56%) of the vote in the primary. She is going up against Republican candidate Melvin Rivera, a community activist whose top issues include housing and public assistance reform.

Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13)

Of Mamdani's three candidates, Chevalier's race was the one most up in the air. Despite entering the primary without any experience in the political ring, Chevalier beat Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who has been in office for nearly a decade.

The DSA member took nearly half of the vote (49.5%), defeating Espaillat by a margin of less than 4%.

Mamdani's effect on the political landscape

Dig deeper:

The results marked a major victory for Mamdani, whose endorsements became a key storyline in New York’s congressional primaries.

These races also highlighted tensions between progressive candidates and establishment-backed Democrats, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who campaigned against Mamdani’s candidates and backed the incumbents.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 17: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) accompanied by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) (R), speaks at a news conference on September 17, 2026 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Jeffries discussed hol Expand

Mamdani celebrated the results during the night of the primary election, telling supporters that his mayoral win helped start a broader movement.