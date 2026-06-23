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Mamdani endorses progressive challengers in key congressional primaries

By
FOX 5 NY
New York
Published June 23, 2026 8:19 AM EDT
Published June 23, 2026 8:19 AM EDT
Mamdani on NY primary endorsements, AIPAC comments, Winter Olympics, more
Mamdani on NY primary endorsements, AIPAC comments, Winter Olympics, more

Mamdani on NY primary endorsements, AIPAC comments, Winter Olympics, more

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani answered questions from reporters on Monday, June 22, with a focus on his endorsements in the 2026 primary election and his commments regarding AIPAC "dark money."

The Brief

    • New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is leveraging his political capital to back a slate of three progressive and democratic socialist challengers in Tuesday's Democratic congressional primaries.
    • Mamdani's picks are directly taking on established Democratic figures and party-backed candidates across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.
    • These races will serve as a test for both the mayor’s personal political clout and the broader viability of the democratic socialist platform among New York City voters.

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is leveraging his political influence in Tuesday's Democratic primaries, throwing his weight behind a slate of progressive and democratic socialist challengers.

What we know:

In the district spanning lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, Mamdani is backing former city comptroller Brad Lander in his bid to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman. A central point of contention between the two Jewish candidates has been the ongoing war in Gaza, with Lander actively criticizing Goldman for not taking a tougher stance on Israel.

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North of that race in upper Manhattan, Mamdani has endorsed 32-year-old Darializa Avila Chevalier in her challenge against 71-year-old incumbent U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat. Avila Chevalier, a self-described democratic socialist making her first run for public office, currently works at a public defender’s office providing legal aid to victims of police brutality.

The divide is also playing out in the race for an open seat covering parts of Brooklyn and Queens. With U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez retiring, the departing congresswoman has officially endorsed Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to succeed her. Mamdani, however, has thrown his support behind Assembly member Claire Valdez, another self-described democratic socialist.

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The majority of the races that are capturing public attention are for seats that represent areas of NYC.

Why you should care:

These three races will serve as a test of Mamdani’s political clout while determining the continued viability of democratic socialist platforms among New York City voters.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Associated Press.

New YorkPoliticsZohran Mamdani2026 Elections