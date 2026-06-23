Mamdani endorses progressive challengers in key congressional primaries
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is leveraging his political influence in Tuesday's Democratic primaries, throwing his weight behind a slate of progressive and democratic socialist challengers.
What we know:
In the district spanning lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, Mamdani is backing former city comptroller Brad Lander in his bid to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman. A central point of contention between the two Jewish candidates has been the ongoing war in Gaza, with Lander actively criticizing Goldman for not taking a tougher stance on Israel.
North of that race in upper Manhattan, Mamdani has endorsed 32-year-old Darializa Avila Chevalier in her challenge against 71-year-old incumbent U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat. Avila Chevalier, a self-described democratic socialist making her first run for public office, currently works at a public defender’s office providing legal aid to victims of police brutality.
The divide is also playing out in the race for an open seat covering parts of Brooklyn and Queens. With U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez retiring, the departing congresswoman has officially endorsed Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to succeed her. Mamdani, however, has thrown his support behind Assembly member Claire Valdez, another self-described democratic socialist.
Why you should care:
These three races will serve as a test of Mamdani’s political clout while determining the continued viability of democratic socialist platforms among New York City voters.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Associated Press.