NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- The Piano Man, Billy Joel, performs his 90th residency show and 136th lifetime show at Madison Square Garden.
- In Brooklyn, it’s the Legendz of the Streetz show at Barclays Center with Jadakiss, Jeezy, TI, French Montana and more!
Saturday/Sunday
- Save your appetite to support our troops Saturday at Demarest Farms in Hillsdale, New Jersey from noon to 5 p.m. for the 4th Annual Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ. The event is hoping to raise $90,000 for Fisher House Foundation to support military families. Enjoy live music, Texas-style BBQ and a sprawling beer garden.
- Open this weekend, one of the most unique pieces of architecture in recent years, The Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. It’s the brand-new wing of the American Museum of Natural History, where you can explore scientific discovery!
- At the movies, one of the most anticipated films of the year: ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3.’ Our favorite group of misfit superheroes take one last ride across the universe! FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer sat down with actor Chukwudi Iwuji, who was hand-selected by Director James Gunn to play the ominous, marvel villain: High Evolutionary!
"It’s a dream come true that I didn’t even think I had," Iwuji said. "Because I saw the first of these (Guardians of the Galaxy films) in Times Square in 2014, never imagining I’d be part of it. So, to enter this world, and to get a chance to play a villain, which have always been my favorite. Those are the ones I always remember most from the movies. My favorite actors just excelled in playing villains, whether its Gary Oldman, Alan Rickman, Peter O'Toole, Denzel when he gets dark. You love the flexibility of the boundaries. You can stretch things a bit more."
"Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3" is in theaters now.
Monday/Tuesday
- Plan ahead for next week as Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again Tour’ brings the "Rhythm Nation" to Madison Square Garden.