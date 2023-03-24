Expand / Collapse search

NYC weekend events: Things to do across the area

NEW YORK CITY - Friday at Barclays Center, Latin superstar Rauw Alejandro brings his ‘Saturno World Tour’ to Brooklyn!

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MARCH 21: Rauw Alejandro performs at Scotiabank Arena on March 21, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Rauw Alejandro performs in Toronto. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Another Friday night concert at Kings Theatre, R&B legend Jill Scott brings her ‘Who Is Jilly Scott Tour’ to Brooklyn!

R&B legend Jill Scott.

Back in Manhattan Friday, Ari Shaffir’s standup act will leave you in stitches at The Beacon Theater!

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Ari Shaffir attends Build series to discuss the film "Ari Shaffir: Double Negative" at Build Studio on October 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)

Ari Shaffir attends Build series in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)

Happening Saturday night in Putnam County, a special evening with psychic medium Patty Griffin. Enjoy dinner at the Putnam County Golf Course with messages from the other side.

Psychic medium Patty Griffin

Blooming Sunday, celebrate Spring at the kickoff of the Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square. Experience a myriad of beautiful floral design and take in the scents of Dior.

Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square.

Sunday night, The Piano Man Billy Joel takes the stage to play his 88th residency show and the 136th lifetime show at The Garden!

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Billy Joel performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on March 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks)

Billy Joel performs in California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks)