NYC weekend events: Things to do across the area

Friday at Barclays Center, Latin superstar Rauw Alejandro brings his ‘Saturno World Tour’ to Brooklyn!

Rauw Alejandro performs in Toronto. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Another Friday night concert at Kings Theatre, R&B legend Jill Scott brings her ‘Who Is Jilly Scott Tour’ to Brooklyn!

R&B legend Jill Scott.

Back in Manhattan Friday, Ari Shaffir’s standup act will leave you in stitches at The Beacon Theater!

Ari Shaffir attends Build series in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)

Happening Saturday night in Putnam County, a special evening with psychic medium Patty Griffin. Enjoy dinner at the Putnam County Golf Course with messages from the other side.

Psychic medium Patty Griffin

Blooming Sunday, celebrate Spring at the kickoff of the Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square. Experience a myriad of beautiful floral design and take in the scents of Dior.

Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square.

Sunday night, The Piano Man Billy Joel takes the stage to play his 88th residency show and the 136th lifetime show at The Garden!