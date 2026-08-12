NYC vs. tri-state minimum wage: How NY, NJ and CT compare

The Brief The tri-state area features a range of minimum wages, from $17 per hour in New York City and its immediate suburbs down to $16.94 in Connecticut and $15.92 in New Jersey. A gap of over $2,000 in annual pay gives residents of New Jersey and Upstate New York a strong financial incentive to commute into higher-paying zones. While roughly 20 states still default to the $7.25 federal minimum wage, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut do not.



The minimum wage shifts the moment you cross state lines in the tri-state area. Whether you're crossing a bridge or catching a train, your commute could significantly change what you see on your paycheck.

By the numbers:

New York State does not rely on a single, universal minimum wage. Instead, the state uses a tiered system designed to accommodate the vastly different economic realities and living costs across its regions: $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and $16 per hour for the rest of the state.

Connecticut boasts one of the highest minimum wages in the nation. At $16.94 per hour, a minimum-wage worker in Connecticut earns more than they would in upstate New York, and just pennies less than they would in the heart of New York City.

New Jersey’s standard minimum wage is currently set at $15.92 per hour for most employees. While it is the lowest standard rate among the three states, it still represents a competitive wage compared to the national average.

New York City: $17 hourly | $680 weekly (40 hours) | $35,360 annually

Connecticut: $16.94 hourly | $677.60 weekly (40 hours) | $35,235.20 annually

New York State (Upstate): $16 hourly | $640.00 weekly (40 hours) | $33,280 annually

New Jersey: $15.92 hourly | $636.80 weekly (40 hours) | $33,113.60 annually

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Business impacts

Dig deeper:

A full-time worker in New Jersey or Upstate New York makes over $2,000 less per year than someone doing the exact same minimum-wage job just across the city line. This gives suburban residents a strong financial motivation to cross state and county lines, which could create a talent drain for employers situated outside the $17 wage zones.

Federal baseline

Big picture view:

The federal minimum wage was set to $7.25 in 2009 and hasn't moved a cent in 17 years. While roughly 20 states still default to this federal baseline, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey have entirely abandoned it, cementing the tri-state area as one of the most aggressively high-paying regions for hourly workers in the country.