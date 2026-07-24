Man arrested in connection to UWS stabbings facing hate crime charges

The Brief Raul Morales, who was arrested in connection to two stabbings on the Upper West Side, has been charged with attempted murder as a hate crime. Morales has also been charged with assault as a hate crime, among other charges. The hate crime charges specifically pertain to his attack on the 50-year-old Jewish victim.



Raul Morales, who was arrested in connection to two stabbings on the Upper West Side, has been charged with attempted murder as a hate crime.

Morales arrested, charged

What we know:

Raul Morales, 51, was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon, after two people were stabbed on the Upper West Side.

A 57-year-old Asian man was found stabbed in the back, and a 50-year-old man wearing a yarmulke was reportedly stabbed in the torso with a screwdriver while exiting a synagogue after prayers during a Jewish holiday.

Morales has been charged with:

attempted murder as a hate crime

attempted murder, on two counts

assault as a hate crime

assault, on two counts

criminal possession of a weapon

The hate crime charges specifically pertain to his attack on the 50-year-old Jewish victim.

Dig deeper:

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said victim and witness statements reported Morales shouted "Allahu Akbar" during each of the attacks, but a possible motive remains under investigation.

Tisch added there were no known links between Morales and the victims, and that investigators believe mental health may have played a role in the stabbings.

What they're saying:

Elected leaders and members of both the Jewish and Asian communities stood together at a rally against hate outside The Jewish Center on West 86th Street.

"It's really critically important that individuals understand that antisemitic acts have been growing in the City of New York," Attorney General Letitia James said. "Also, acts against the Asian community have also been on the increase."

"It's not only just one Jewish member and one Asian member getting attacked. It's an attack on every single one of us," said NYC Council Member Susan Zhuang.

Some members of the Jewish community criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani for what they said was hateful rhetoric – like his videos and speeches blasting Israel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – that created an atmosphere of violence against Jews across the city.

"These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city," Mamdani said on social media after the stabbings.