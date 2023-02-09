NYC teen reported missing found dead with burns and gunshot wound

article

The body of a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Brooklyn was found near freight train tracks in Midwood.

Deandre Matthews was found with significant burn wounds throughout his body and a single gunshot wound to the head. They say he also showed signs of smoke inhalation.

The missing person report was filed on Monday and the body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Matthews was last seen leaving his residence on Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m. The NYPD says the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

There are no arrests and the exact cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.