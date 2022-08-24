NYC taxi driver death: 13-year-old arrested

article

The NYPD on Tuesday arrested a 13-year-old girl in connection with the death of a taxi driver in Queens earlier this month.

Authorities charged the teen with gang assault and theft of service. She is the fourth person arrested in connection with assaulting Kutin Gyimah, 52, on Aug. 13.

New York City police said she was part of a group of people that Gyimah drove to Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Rockaways. The group got out of the cab, refused to pay, and then walked away, police said.

When Gyimah ran after them, the group punched and kicked him, police said. One person knocked Gyimah to the ground, causing a fatal head injury.

Authorities previously charged two 20-year-old men and a 15-year-old girl in the case.

Police are seeking one more person.