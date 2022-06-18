NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

article

The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center.

New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with what appeared to be a stab wound to the torso. Doctors later determined that Davis had been shot, not stabbed.

He died a short time later.

Police believe he was shot at his College Ave. home.

There have been no arrests and the NYPD did not release any other information about the case.