Man sentenced for shocking Bronx shooting front of children

An alleged gang member from Manhattan has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shocking New York City shooting on a Bronx street last year.

Michael Lopez, 28, shot a Bronx man as two children struggled to get away on a Mount Eden street.



District Attorney Clark said, "A 13-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother were caught in a hail of bullets when the defendant fired a dozen shots at a Bronx man. Now, the defendant will pay the consequences for his intentions to kill and his blatant disregard for the lives of the children he endangered. They still suffer trauma from that horrific day."



Lopez pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder in the second degree on January 28, 2022.



On June 17, 2021, near 1551 Sheridan Avenue, Lopez got off a scooter and chased a 24-year-old man up the block, firing at least 12 shots at him. Video shows Lopez’s target running into the girl and her little brother, knocking them to the ground. The defendant continued to fire shots at the man at close range next to the children as the girl shielded her brother.



The victim was struck once in the back and once in each leg. He sustained nerve damage and is still unable to walk. The children and other innocent bystanders were not injured, but the children still suffer from trauma.

Their father testified at the sentencing saying Lopez showed "absolutely no mercy and a total disregard for human life."

He said his young son still has trouble sleeping at night and is afraid of loud noises. He says his daughter is withdrawn and does not like going outside anymore.

The father did say, "Nothing other than a miracle can explain my children surviving all those shots fired by the defendant at such close range. Our faith has kept us strong. I know that God helped and saved their lives, and he will continue to keep them in his care.