NYC celebrates July 4th, America250: How to get tickets to Sail4th 250 events

The Brief New York City is hosting an international parade of tall ships to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday, drawing millions of visitors to the harbor. The multi-day Sail4th 250 event will feature historic vessels, public ship tours and programming across New York and New Jersey. The ships will be from over 20 different countries.



A flotilla of towering ships from around the world is filling New York Harbor – here's how New Yorkers can hop aboard.

How to get tickets for Sail4th 250 events

What you can do:

Not only can the public tour some of these vessels for free, but those interested in seeing the Parade of Sails can watch from either their own vessel anchorage or Governors Island.

Tall ship tours

Tours of the tall ships will be available for free, but it is highly recommended that those interested reserve their spots in advance. The ships will be from over 20 different countries.

Spectator vessel anchorages

Registering for a spectator vessel anchorage is also free. Rather than a tour of a vessel, people can enjoy the celebration while out on the water.

Grand review from Governors Island

New Yorkers and visitors alike can also enjoy the Parade of Sails from Governors Island. A ticket for general admission costs $200; tickets for the VIP access are sold out.