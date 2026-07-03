NYC celebrates July 4th, America250: How to get tickets to Sail4th 250 events
NEW YORK CITY - A flotilla of towering ships from around the world is filling New York Harbor – here's how New Yorkers can hop aboard.
How to get tickets for Sail4th 250 events
What you can do:
Not only can the public tour some of these vessels for free, but those interested in seeing the Parade of Sails can watch from either their own vessel anchorage or Governors Island.
Tall ship tours
Tours of the tall ships will be available for free, but it is highly recommended that those interested reserve their spots in advance. The ships will be from over 20 different countries.
Spectator vessel anchorages
Registering for a spectator vessel anchorage is also free. Rather than a tour of a vessel, people can enjoy the celebration while out on the water.
Grand review from Governors Island
New Yorkers and visitors alike can also enjoy the Parade of Sails from Governors Island. A ticket for general admission costs $200; tickets for the VIP access are sold out.
The Source: This article includes information from Sail4th 250's official website.