NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade 2026: Street closures, parade route and honorees

The Brief The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will return to New York City this weekend, bringing millions of spectators, music, culture and Puerto Rican pride to Fifth Avenue. Now in its 69th year, the parade is themed "We Are More Than 100x35" ("Somos Más Que 100x35"), highlighting the strength and diversity of Puerto Rican communities on the island and across the diaspora. The parade will travel along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan from 44th Street to 79th Street, spanning 35 city blocks.



New York City’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is this weekend, and will take over Fifth Avenue with music, dancing and celebrations of Puerto Rican culture and heritage.

JUMP TO: STREET CLOSURES l ROUTE l HISTORY l HONOREES

Now in its 69th year, the parade is themed "We Are More Than 100x35" ("Somos Más Que 100x35"), highlighting the strength and diversity of Puerto Rican communities on the island and across the diaspora.

When is the Puerto Rican Day Parade 2026?

The parade will take place Sunday, June 14, beginning at noon.

Local perspective:

The following streets will be closed on Sunday at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Participants march during the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Formation:

West/East 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 44th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

West/East 45th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

West/East 46th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

West/East 47th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

West/East 48th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

5th Avenue between 43rd Street and 44th Street

Route:

5th Avenue between 44th Street and 79th Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 86th Street

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 43rd Street

6th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 49th Street

West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and Park Avenue

West/East 43rd Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue

West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue

East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

The parade will travel along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan from 44th Street to 79th Street, spanning 35 city blocks.

The backstory:

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade began in 1958 in New York City and was founded on principles of cultural awareness, resilience, pride, unity and education.

According to organizers, the celebration remains rooted in activism, freedom and justice while honoring Puerto Rican culture and heritage.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Participants march during the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The parade is considered the nation’s largest demonstration of cultural pride, celebrating Puerto Rico’s 3.2 million residents and more than 5.8 million people of Puerto Rican descent living in the United States.

In addition to the parade, organizers host cultural and educational events throughout New York City leading up to the celebration, including the 152nd Street Cultural Festival, a parade Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and a scholarship gala.

This year’s parade will feature appearances by Puerto Rican stars including Daddy Yankee and Dayanara Torres. The 2026 honorees include:

Daddy Yankee — Grand Marshal

Dayanara Torres — Queen

Anthony Ramos — King

Charlie Sepúlveda — Lifetime Achievement

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez — Lifetime Achievement

Lila Nikole — Ambassador

Elizardi "Eli" Castro — Ambassador

Papo Vázquez — Ambassador

Lilibeth Torres "La Boricualorian" — Ambassador

JJ González — Trailblazer

Chef Iván Clemente — Hijo de Borinquen

Camila Colón — Rising Star

Milton Dávila Jr. — Rising Star

Jose Ortiz and Irad Ortiz Jr. — Athletes of the Year

Los Rivas — Orgullo Puertorriqueño

Comité Noviembre — Community Champion

Word Life (Facts is Facts) — Influencer of the Year

This year’s parade celebration is also dedicated to Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rican community of New Jersey.