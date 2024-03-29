Pro-Palestinian rallies set for Saturday in Times Square, nationwide on 'Land Day'

A large pro-Palestinian rally is scheduled for Saturday in Times Square in honor of "Land Day."

The "Shut it Down 4 Palestine" rally will commemorate the Arab citizens of Israel and Palestinian resistance 42 years ago to the day.

Each year, "Land Day" helps amplify the call for justice for Palestinian people, according to The Peoples Forum of NYC.

They say this year is especially urgent as the war in Israel rages on. Nationwide protests are expected Saturday afternoon calling for a ceasefire.

The march is expected to start around 5 p.m. on 42nd Street and Broadway.

"This year’s Land Day is especially urgent as the Israeli occupation’s violent and genocidal actions continue," they posted on X.

This comes as the top United Nations court, in a legally binding order, said that Israel must open more land crossings into Gaza for food and supplies.

Tensions in the West Bank have surged since the start of the war, which has killed more than 2,000 people and wounded 74,000, according to the Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

The U.N. has reported that 100% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are at severe levels of food insecurity.

Nationwide demonstrations

There are ceasefire demonstrations planned around the country Saturday in honor of "Land Day."

New York City (Times Square at 5 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles (City Hall at 1 p.m. PT)

Chicago (1 p.m.CT),

Washington, D.C. (Dupont Circle at 4 p.m. ET)

Dallas (The Grassy Knoll at 4 p.m. CT)

Philadelphia (7th & Walnut St. at 5 p.m. ET)

Atlanta (Consulate of Israel Atlanta at 2 p.m. ET)

Detroit (Rouge Park - Stone Bridge Trail at 11 a.m. ET)

Phoenix (Civic Space Park at 1 p.m.)

Seattle (Lake Union Park at 2 p.m. PT)

Minneapolis (2707 West Lake St. at 2 p.m. CT)

Orlando (City Hall)

Recent strikes

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 12 people (AP reports) when it slammed into a residential building late Thursday in the city of Rafah, which is made up of majority displaced civilians, according to health officials.

Israel has promised to launch a ground invasion of Rafah, saying the city on the border with Egypt is the last remaining Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces have continued to bombard areas where they told civilians to take shelter — including Rafah.

U.S. Aid

The top U.S. general says the Biden administration has not given Israel all the weapons it has requested as the war against Hamas in Gaza grinds on.

Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Thursday that he makes recommendations, but not the final decision, on what military aid will be provided.

Recent NYC protests

Earlier this month, pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after swarming the New York Times's printing plant in Queens.

The demonstrators blocked both entrances of the building in College Point around 1 a.m. to stop trucks from delivering newspapers.

Police say approximately 100 people were on the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.