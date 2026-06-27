NYC Pride March 2026: Street closures, parade map and more
NEW YORK - NYC Pride 2026 is here.
Thousands of people will march down 5th avenue on Sunday to celebrate Pride and honor the 1969 Stonewall Riots, before partying at PrideFest.
This year's theme is "For All Of Us," a reference to a quote attributed to Marsha P. Johnson: "There is no pride for some of us without liberation for all of us."
"As our trans and non-binary siblings face a growing wave of hateful attacks at every level of government, this year’s theme recalls the queer trail-blazers who came before us – and centers the ongoing fight on the most marginalized among us," march organizers wrote on their website.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's events.
March route
The march kicks off at 12 p.m., starting from 26th Street and 5th Ave. From there, it will continue down 5th Ave., then wrap around to come back up 7th Ave., ending at 7th Ave. and 15th Street.
A map of the route is below.
Street closures
The following streets will be closed for the Pride march and Pride Fest:
Starting at 7 a.m.:
- 33rd Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue
- 33rd Street from 5th to Madison Avenue
- 32nd Street from 6th to Madison Avenue
- 31st Street from 6th to Madison Avenue
- 30th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue
- 29th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue
- 28th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue
- 27th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue
- 26th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue
- 25th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue
- 16th Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue
- 17th Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue
- 18th Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue
- 19th Street from 7th Avenue to 9th Avenue
Starting at 9:30 a.m.:
- 5th Avenue from 26th Street to 8th Street
- 8th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue
- Christopher Street from Greenwich Street to 7th Avenue
- 7th Avenue from Christopher Street to 15th Street
Starting at 10 a.m.:
- 7th Avenue between 34th St and West 4th Street
- 6th Avenue between 34th Street and West 4th Street
- 5th Avenue between 14th Street to 8th Street
PrideFest
PrideFest is also taking over a portion of 4th Ave. Sunday, between Astor Place and 14th Street.
The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
While the festival is free, you need to RSVP to get in. You can do so through the NYC Pride website.
The Source: Information in this story is from NYC Pride and the New York City Department of Transportation.