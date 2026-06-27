NYC Pride March 2026: Street closures, parade map and more

The Brief NYC Pride is this weekend The Pride March starts at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. PrideFest is on 4th Ave. between Astor Place and 14th Street from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.



NYC Pride 2026 is here.

Thousands of people will march down 5th avenue on Sunday to celebrate Pride and honor the 1969 Stonewall Riots, before partying at PrideFest.

This year's theme is "For All Of Us," a reference to a quote attributed to Marsha P. Johnson: "There is no pride for some of us without liberation for all of us."

"As our trans and non-binary siblings face a growing wave of hateful attacks at every level of government, this year’s theme recalls the queer trail-blazers who came before us – and centers the ongoing fight on the most marginalized among us," march organizers wrote on their website.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's events.

March route

The march kicks off at 12 p.m., starting from 26th Street and 5th Ave. From there, it will continue down 5th Ave., then wrap around to come back up 7th Ave., ending at 7th Ave. and 15th Street.

A map of the route is below.

Street closures

The following streets will be closed for the Pride march and Pride Fest:

Starting at 7 a.m.:

33rd Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

33rd Street from 5th to Madison Avenue

32nd Street from 6th to Madison Avenue

31st Street from 6th to Madison Avenue

30th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue

29th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue

28th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue

27th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue

26th Street from 6th to Madison Avenue

25th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

16th Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue

17th Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue

18th Street from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue

19th Street from 7th Avenue to 9th Avenue

Starting at 9:30 a.m.:

5th Avenue from 26th Street to 8th Street

8th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

Christopher Street from Greenwich Street to 7th Avenue

7th Avenue from Christopher Street to 15th Street

Starting at 10 a.m.:

7th Avenue between 34th St and West 4th Street

6th Avenue between 34th Street and West 4th Street

5th Avenue between 14th Street to 8th Street

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PrideFest

PrideFest is also taking over a portion of 4th Ave. Sunday, between Astor Place and 14th Street.

The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While the festival is free, you need to RSVP to get in. You can do so through the NYC Pride website.