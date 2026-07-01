NYC prepares for potentially historic heatwave: What you need to know

The Brief New York City is bracing for a highly dangerous and potentially historic heatwave. Officials have activated a massive heat emergency plan, opening cooling centers, extending hours for public pools, and deploying "Cool Vans" to assist vulnerable populations. Residents are being urged to limit outdoor exposure during peak afternoon heat and to call 911 immediately at the first sign of heat stroke,



New York City is officially gearing up for a stretch of extreme heat.

With temperatures rapidly climbing, the combination of intense heat and heavy humidity is expected to create highly dangerous conditions across the five boroughs. Officials are preparing for what could be the most severe heatwave the city has seen in over a decade.

Emergency plans

What we know:

To combat the dangerous temperatures, the city has activated its heat emergency plan to protect vulnerable New Yorkers and those without sufficient air conditioning.

Cooling centers: Hundreds of cooling centers are opening across the city. You can locate your nearest center online.

LinkNYC kiosks: Over 2,200 LinkNYC kiosks will display walking directions to the nearest cooling centers located within a 10-minute walk.

Cool Vans: For the first time in history, the city is deploying 21 "Cool Vans." These vans will bring medical care, water and transportation to cooling centers for vulnerable populations, including the unhoused.

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Pool and beaches

Local perspective:

If you are looking to beat the heat by the water, the city has adjusted the hours for local beaches and pools.

City beaches are open for swimming and will remain open until 6 p.m. Olympic and intermediate-sized outdoor pools will stay open later, until 8:30 p.m.

Red Hook Pool, one of the city’s busiest pools, remains closed for repairs for the second year in a row.

Warning from mayor

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a PSA this week urging New Yorkers to take the impending weather seriously.

"We are entering what could be the most extreme heat wave this city has seen in over a decade. We’re ready. We want to make sure you are too."

The mayor stressed the importance of staying cool, whether residents are out celebrating the World Cup, Fourth of July, or—hypothetically speaking—renting out Madison Square Garden for a Taylor Swift wedding.

Staying safe

What you can do:

Experts strongly advise limiting your time outside during the peak heat of the afternoon. If you need to exercise or walk your pets, it is best to do so early in the morning before the worst of the heat sets in.

Watch for these signs of heat stroke:

Confusion

Dizziness

Severe Nausea

Trouble breathing

If you start to experience these symptoms, or if you see someone else struggling, call 911 right away. Time is of the essence when dealing with heat-related illnesses. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on your neighbors.