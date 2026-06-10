NYC prepares for extreme heat as Mamdani urges 'check in on your neighbors'

The Brief Mayor Zoran Mamdani has issued a public service announcement warning city residents to prepare for extreme summer temperatures expected over the next few days. Residents are urged to check on vulnerable neighbors, particularly the elderly and those living without access to air conditioning. Officials are advising everyone to prepare ahead of time.



As the city braces for an impending heatwave, Mayor Zoran Mamdani has released a Public Service Announcement urging residents to prepare for what could be the hottest days of the year.

What we know:

With temperatures expected to spike over the next few days, city officials are emphasizing community care and proactive preparation to ensure everyone's safety.

In a newly released PSA, Mamdani pleaded with residents to look out for the most vulnerable members of the community.

"Remember to check in on your neighbors, too. If you see an auntie or anybody, frankly, that’s struggling outside or somebody you know that doesn’t have AC, look out for them."

Extreme heat can be particularly dangerous for the elderly and those without access to reliable air conditioning.

Heat safety

What you can do:

To stay safe during the heat, the city released the following directives:

Prepare immediately. Don't wait until the peak heat hits to figure out your cooling strategy.

Make a point to call or knock on the doors of elderly neighbors or anyone you know who may be susceptible to extreme weather.

Pay special attention to individuals and families who do not have air conditioning in their homes.

Be aware of where you can go to cool down, such as local cooling centers, libraries, or community spaces.