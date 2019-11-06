NYC Police Commissioner James O’Neill takes security job with Visa

article

Visa has announced that outgoing New York City police commissioner James O’Neill will be joining the company as a Senior Vice President and Global Head of Physical Security.

In a statement, the company said that O’Neill will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Visa’s global physical and personnel security in the over 200 counties in which Visa operates.

A 36-year veteran of law enforcement, O’Neill announced on Monday that he will be retiring from the New York City Police Department. He will be replaced as Police Commissioner by Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

“Visa is very excited to have James O’Neill joining Visa as our Global Head of Physical Security,” said Lewis Love, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Services for Visa. “There is no higher priority at Visa than the safety and security of our people and assets. His decades-long expertise in law enforcement, investigations and operations makes him an outstanding choice for this critical area for Visa.”