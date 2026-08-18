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Mamdani's team to skip NYC Council hearing on pied-à-terre tax rollout

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FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published August 18, 2026 7:49 AM EDT
Published August 18, 2026 7:49 AM EDT
NYC Council expected to grill officials over pied-à-terre rollout
NYC Council expected to grill officials over pied-à-terre rollout

NYC Council expected to grill officials over pied-à-terre rollout

The City Council will hold an oversight hearing on the pied-à-terre tax rollout, but no one from the mayor's administration will be there. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso reports. 

The Brief

    • The NYC Council will examine Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax Tuesday, but no one from the mayor's office is expected to show up to the oversight hearing.
    • The hearing at 1 p.m. will examine the NYC Department of Finance's rollout of the new tax on luxury second homes, which has caused confusion for homeowners.
    • A lawsuit was filed by homeowners claiming the city unfairly put the burden on them to prove they live in their homes full-time.

NEW YORK - The New York City Council will take a closer look at Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax Tuesday, but no one from the mayor's office is expected to show up to the oversight hearing. 

City Council Speaker Julie Menin said it was "unfortunate" that the administration decided to submit written testimony instead of attending the hearing. 

Trump threatening to come after Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax
Trump threatening to come after Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax

Trump threatening to come after Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax

President Trump posted earlier today that he is "looking to see if the federal government" can intervene in regard to Mayor Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

What we know:

The Committee on Finance and the Committee on Governmental Operations, State and Federal Legislation are holding a hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the NYC Department of Finance's rollout of the new tax on luxury second homes. 

Council members are expected to grill city officials over the handling of the pied-à-terre tax implementation. 

NYC's pied-à-terre tax explained: Who has to pay and who doesn't?
NYC's pied-à-terre tax explained: Who has to pay and who doesn't?

NYC's pied-à-terre tax explained: Who has to pay and who doesn't?

New York City is rolling out a new tax on luxury second homes, but the process has been marred by confusion and a legal battle. FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay breaks it all down. 

What we don't know:

FOX 5 NY asked the mayor's office why no one from the administration would be present to answer questions at the hearing.

So far, there's been no response. 

Related

Judge temporarily blocks Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax
article

Judge temporarily blocks Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax

A judge has temporarily blocked Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

The backstory:

The surcharge on second homes worth more than $5 million and condos worth more than $1 million was approved earlier this year, but there's been deep confusion over the rollout

A lawsuit was filed by homeowners claiming the city unfairly put the burden on them to prove they live in their homes full-time. They also took issue with the city for publishing a list of nearly 1 million properties, including addresses and owners' names, stating they "may be subject to the tax." 

INTERVIEW: Randy Mastro on NYC pied-à-terre tax lawsuit
INTERVIEW: Randy Mastro on NYC pied-à-terre tax lawsuit

INTERVIEW: Randy Mastro on NYC pied-à-terre tax lawsuit

Randy Mastro, the former first deputy mayor, is the attorney for the plaintiffs suing New York City over the pied-à-terre tax.

The city clarified that only the 17,000 homeowners who received letters would be subject to the tax. 

Still, the lawsuit led to a pause in the rollout, but the city appealed, and a judge ruled the city could move forward while litigation continues. 

The Mamdani administration has since extended the deadline to file an exemption application until Sept. 18. 

Related

Mamdani pressed on NYC pied-à-terre tax confusion, exemption deadline
article

Mamdani pressed on NYC pied-à-terre tax confusion, exemption deadline

Mayor Zohran Mamdani tried to put the spotlight on affordable housing in the Bronx on Monday, but he was grilled about confusion surrounding NYC's new pied-à-terre tax.

Local perspective:

The question many have, including homeowners who will be testifying at Tuesday's hearing, is why over 900,000 New Yorkers found themselves on the list to begin with.

Randy Mastro, who is representing the homeowners, appeared last week on "Good Day New York" and commented on what he called a botched rollout of the pied-à-terre tax. 

"The city, in a heartbeat, could figure out who is potentially subject to this tax, but they didn't do the homework. Why? Was it negligence? Was it laziness? Was it intentionality to try to ensnare thousands of New Yorkers who don't owe this tax into having to pay it?" Mastro said. 

The Source: This article includes information from the New York City Council. 

New York CityPolitics