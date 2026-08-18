Mamdani's team to skip NYC Council hearing on pied-à-terre tax rollout

The Brief The NYC Council will examine Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax Tuesday, but no one from the mayor's office is expected to show up to the oversight hearing. The hearing at 1 p.m. will examine the NYC Department of Finance's rollout of the new tax on luxury second homes, which has caused confusion for homeowners. A lawsuit was filed by homeowners claiming the city unfairly put the burden on them to prove they live in their homes full-time.



The New York City Council will take a closer look at Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax Tuesday, but no one from the mayor's office is expected to show up to the oversight hearing.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin said it was "unfortunate" that the administration decided to submit written testimony instead of attending the hearing.

What we know:

The Committee on Finance and the Committee on Governmental Operations, State and Federal Legislation are holding a hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the NYC Department of Finance's rollout of the new tax on luxury second homes.

Council members are expected to grill city officials over the handling of the pied-à-terre tax implementation.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 NY asked the mayor's office why no one from the administration would be present to answer questions at the hearing.

So far, there's been no response.

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The backstory:

The surcharge on second homes worth more than $5 million and condos worth more than $1 million was approved earlier this year, but there's been deep confusion over the rollout.

A lawsuit was filed by homeowners claiming the city unfairly put the burden on them to prove they live in their homes full-time. They also took issue with the city for publishing a list of nearly 1 million properties, including addresses and owners' names, stating they "may be subject to the tax."

The city clarified that only the 17,000 homeowners who received letters would be subject to the tax.

Still, the lawsuit led to a pause in the rollout, but the city appealed, and a judge ruled the city could move forward while litigation continues.

The Mamdani administration has since extended the deadline to file an exemption application until Sept. 18.

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Local perspective:

The question many have, including homeowners who will be testifying at Tuesday's hearing, is why over 900,000 New Yorkers found themselves on the list to begin with.

Randy Mastro, who is representing the homeowners, appeared last week on "Good Day New York" and commented on what he called a botched rollout of the pied-à-terre tax.

"The city, in a heartbeat, could figure out who is potentially subject to this tax, but they didn't do the homework. Why? Was it negligence? Was it laziness? Was it intentionality to try to ensnare thousands of New Yorkers who don't owe this tax into having to pay it?" Mastro said.