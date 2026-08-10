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Judge temporarily blocks Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax

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FOX 5 NY
Zohran Mamdani
Published August 10, 2026 5:24 PM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 5:24 PM EDT
Staten Island judge temporarily blocks Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax
Staten Island judge temporarily blocks Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax

Staten Island judge temporarily blocks Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax

A Staten Island judge has temporarily blocked Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the latest.

The Brief

    • A judge has temporarily blocked Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.
    • McKay confirms that a New York City judge has filed the intention to appeal the tax, thus temporarily halting it.
    • The city was also told to stop any further action related to the 17,000 notices sent out regarding the tax.

NEW YORK - A Staten Island judge has temporarily blocked Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

Mamdani's tax temporarily halted

What we know:

McKay confirms that a New York City judge has filed the intention to appeal the tax, thus temporarily halting it.

EXCLUSIVE: Mamdani talks democratic socialism, pied-à-terre tax
EXCLUSIVE: Mamdani talks democratic socialism, pied-à-terre tax

EXCLUSIVE: Mamdani talks democratic socialism, pied-à-terre tax

In this exclusive interview, Mayor Zohran Mamdani talks with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay about a potential rise in democratic socialism across the country, as well as the recent reaction to the newly established pied-à-terre tax.

The city was also told to stop any further action related to the 17,000 notices sent out regarding the tax.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the mayor provided this comment regarding the situation:

"We disagree with today’s ruling, but we are confident in both the pied-à-terre surcharge and the city’s ability to implement it fairly and effectively. This surcharge asks those who own second homes valued at $5 million or more to contribute their fair share to the city they benefit from. 

The Law Department will appeal the ruling immediately, which will stay the order, and the city will continue with the pied-a-terre's implementation."

Dig deeper:

The deadline to apply for an exemption to the tax has been pushed back from Aug. 21 to Sept. 18, and applies to homeowners who previously received a letter from the Department of Finance, saying that they might be subject to the new surcharge.

NYC property owners start getting pied-à-terre tax letters
NYC property owners start getting pied-à-terre tax letters

NYC property owners start getting pied-à-terre tax letters

NYC property owners have started getting letters stating they may need to pay the city's new pied-à-terre tax, but some argue it shouldn't apply to them. FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay reports. 

The new deadline, officials said, is meant to give homeowners time to prove that the home in question is their primary residence, or to get guidance on the application from the Department of Finance.

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

Zohran Mamdani