Judge temporarily blocks Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax

The Brief A judge has temporarily blocked Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay. McKay confirms that a New York City judge has filed the intention to appeal the tax, thus temporarily halting it. The city was also told to stop any further action related to the 17,000 notices sent out regarding the tax.



A Staten Island judge has temporarily blocked Mayor Zohran Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax, according to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

Mamdani's tax temporarily halted

What we know:

McKay confirms that a New York City judge has filed the intention to appeal the tax, thus temporarily halting it.

The city was also told to stop any further action related to the 17,000 notices sent out regarding the tax.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the mayor provided this comment regarding the situation:

"We disagree with today’s ruling, but we are confident in both the pied-à-terre surcharge and the city’s ability to implement it fairly and effectively. This surcharge asks those who own second homes valued at $5 million or more to contribute their fair share to the city they benefit from.

The Law Department will appeal the ruling immediately, which will stay the order, and the city will continue with the pied-a-terre's implementation."

Dig deeper:

The deadline to apply for an exemption to the tax has been pushed back from Aug. 21 to Sept. 18, and applies to homeowners who previously received a letter from the Department of Finance, saying that they might be subject to the new surcharge.

The new deadline, officials said, is meant to give homeowners time to prove that the home in question is their primary residence, or to get guidance on the application from the Department of Finance.