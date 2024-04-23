Passover NYC: Closures, parking, traffic alerts, kosher markets

Passover is a major Jewish holiday, celebrated over seven to eight days each year, commemorating the exodus of ancient Israelites from slavery in Egypt, as recounted in the Bible.

To many Jews, it symbolizes freedom and the birth of a Jewish nation.

When is Passover?

Passover – known as Pesach in Hebrew -- begins on April 22. By tradition, it will be celebrated for seven days in Israel and for eight days by some Jews in the rest of the world.

Here's a list of alerts around closures and parking.

NYC schools

New York City Public Schools is off for spring recess from Apr. 22 through Apr. 30.

NYC parking, traffic

Alternate side parking (ASP) rules are suspended on certain legal and religious holidays each year.

These rules are suspended on Apr. 23 and Apr. 24 for Passover.

Parking meters are in effect.

As always, the DOT's advice is as follows: Consider walking, biking, or taking public transportation whenever possible.

Passover Seders

Find a comprehensive list of in-person and virtual Passover seders available throughout the five boroughs here.

NYC Kosher foods

Here are some top-rated Kosher markets in New York City.

The Kosher Marketplace: Open

Seasons: Open

Ouri's Market : Open

Zabar: Open

Fairway Market: Open

Central Market: Open

Sahadi's: Open

Essex Market: Open

Eli's Manhattan Market: Open