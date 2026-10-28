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Who are the Mamdani-endorsed congressional candidates?

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 28, 2026 4:45 PM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 4:45 PM EDT
Early voting begins today in New York and New Jersey: What to know
Early voting begins today in New York and New Jersey: What to know

Early voting begins today in New York and New Jersey: What to know

Early voting is now underway throughout the tristate area. New York and New Jersey joining Connecticut where voters are already casting their ballets. FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas has the details.

The Brief

    • Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed three congressional candidates during the primary election: former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, Assembly Member Claire Valdez and newcomer Darializa Avila Chevalier.
    • All of his chosen candidates are more progressive than most Democratic Party members, with some identifying as democratic socialists.
    • Their wins marked a major victory for Mamdani, whose endorsements became a key storyline in New York’s Democratic primaries.

NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed three congressional candidates during the primary election, but how are they faring ahead of the midterms?

Mamdani's candidates

What we know:

The mayor endorsed former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, Assembly Member Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. 

All of his chosen candidates are considered more progressive than most Democratic Party members.

Brad Lander (NY-10)

Lander beat incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman, who ran on a platform of taxing the wealthy and overseeing immigration policies, but still lost his bid for reelection in the Democratic primary.

Goldman was first elected in 2022. 

The mayor's candidate, in comparison, served on the New York City Council before his tenure as city comptroller. He also ran in the 2025 Democratic mayoral primary, where he finished with about 23% of the vote in the first round.

'Don't wanna replace one corrupt mayor with another corrupt mayor': Brad Lander talks NYC mayoral race | FULL VIDEO
'Don't wanna replace one corrupt mayor with another corrupt mayor': Brad Lander talks NYC mayoral race | FULL VIDEO

'Don't wanna replace one corrupt mayor with another corrupt mayor': Brad Lander talks NYC mayoral race | FULL VIDEO

Lander tells FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay there's a coalition of people who do not want to "replace one corrupt mayor with another corrupt mayor.

Lander took two-thirds of the vote (66%) in the 2026 primary election, according to The Associated Press. He is currently running against Republican Jennifer Moore, whose platform includes "rejecting radical agendas" that divide the city.

Claire Valdez (NY-07)

Assembly Member Valdez, a democratic socialist, was able to beat Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the primary to succeed retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Congressional candidate Claire Valdez speaks during her primary-night watch party at 99 Scott Studio on June 23, 2026 in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. Valdez won her race ag

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Reynoso was endorsed by Velázquez and Attorney General Leitita James.

While the Brooklyn borough president enjoyed the support of establishment Democrats, Valdez was endorsed by Mayor Mamdani, Sen. Bernie Sanders and the city's chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.

The assembly member won the majority (56%) of the vote in the primary. She is going up against Republican candidate Melvin Rivera, a community activist whose top issues include housing and public assistance reform.

Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13)

Of Mamdani's three candidates, Chevalier's race was the one most up in the air. Despite entering the primary without any experience in the political ring, Chevalier beat Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who has been in office for nearly a decade.

The DSA member took nearly half of the vote (49.5%), defeating Espaillat by a margin of less than 4%.

Lasher, Chevalier win Democratic primary for NY-12, 13
Lasher, Chevalier win Democratic primary for NY-12, 13

Lasher, Chevalier win Democratic primary for NY-12, 13

FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley and Linda Schmidt are reporting live.

Mamdani's effect on the political landscape

Dig deeper:

The results marked a major victory for Mamdani, whose endorsements became a key storyline in New York’s congressional primaries.

These races also highlighted tensions between progressive candidates and establishment-backed Democrats, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who campaigned against Mamdani’s candidates and backed the incumbents. 

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 17: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) accompanied by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) (R), speaks at a news conference on September 17, 2026 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Jeffries discussed hol

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Mamdani celebrated the results during the night of the primary election, telling supporters that his mayoral win helped start a broader movement.

The Source: This article includes information from each candidates' campaign website, reporting by FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsZohran Mamdani