NYC man drowns helping two friends off Jersey Shore

article

A New York City man drowned while helping two friends who were struggling in rough waters off the southern New Jersey coast, authorities said.

The body of Jalan Alston, 18, of Brooklyn, was found around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in waters off Atlantic City, authorities said. The discovery came a day after he had vanished while swimming at a beach in nearby Ventnor.

Alston, who had recently graduated from high school, was swimming with two friends when the pair began to struggle in the rough waters around 7 p.m. Friday. Alston was able to help push them toward shore but soon disappeared under the water, authorities said.

Alston's two friends made it safely back to shore. One of them then called 911, and the Coast Guard launched an intensive search for Alston that lasted for several hours before it eventually was suspended.

Authorities said the rough surf was spawned by Tropical Storm Fay as it passed through the region, and they believe Alston and his friends were caught in a dangerous rip current.