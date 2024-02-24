NYC Lunar New Year Parade: Road closures, routes, info

article

The Year of the Dragon is here and the annual NYC Lunar New Year Parade is back in Chinatown.

The parade will begin around 1 p.m. on Mott and Canal Streets, before making its way towards Grand Street.

Tons of festival booths will line the route of the parade.

Although it's still winter, the Lunar New Year is known as the spring festival, celebrating a season of planting and harvests, new beginnings, and fresh starts.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: People participate in the 2023 Lunar New Year Parade on January 21, 2023 in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) Expand

People all around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, marking the holiday with rich cultural traditions that originate as far back as 3.500 years ago in China.

At the parade, elders typically give out red envelopes that include money as a symbol of good fortune.

NYC Lunar New Year Parade Route

NYC Road closures

The annual Lunar New Year Celebration is here.

The route will start on Mott and Canal head to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, completing on Eldridge and Forsyth Streets towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

Formation:

Mott Street between Broome Street and Canal Street

Hester Street between Bowery and Mulberry Street

Route:

Mott Street between Canal Street and Chatham Square

East Broadway between Chatham Square and Forsyth Street

Eldridge Street between East Broadway and Hester Street

Hester Street between Eldridge Street and Forsyth Street

Forsyth Street between Hester Street and Grand Street

Chatham Square between Mott Street and East Broadway

Dispersal:

Forsyth Street between Grand Street and Delancy Street

Broome Street between Forsyth Street and Eldridge Street

The parade is Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

2024 is the year of the wood dragon

Every Lunar New Year holds a special meaning based on an animal from the Chinese zodiac and an accompanying element (wood, fire, earth, water, metal).

The Chinese zodiac consists of 12 different animals, which include the rat, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, ox, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

This year, 2024, is the year of the wood dragon.

Wood dragon meaning

The year of the wood dragon is believed to bring good luck, especially for those looking to focus more on their careers.

Wood dragons are intelligent, and attractive and are universally liked, according to Chinesenewyear.net.

They usually have a good sense of timing and strike success fairly easily.

Lunar New Year traditions

Nearly two billion people around the globe celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as Chunjie – the "Lunar New Year" or "Spring Festival" when translated to English.

In China, many families deep clean their homes the day before Lunar New Year begins.

This is usually done to rid homes of bad luck.

Food, trinkets and paper offerings are also extended to ancestors or deities, including whole chickens, fruit, tea, sculptures, incense and candles.

Other celebration rituals include hanging lucky scroll messages, setting off firecrackers or fireworks, eating long noodles and dumplings with symbolic meanings and exchanging cash gifts.

