NYC investment banker accused of punching woman at Pride event

An investment banker was allegedly caught on camera punching a woman in the face after a Pride event in Brooklyn this weekend.

The viral video shows the man striking the woman so hard he knocks her to the ground.

The incident reportedly happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, at 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Park Slope.

The man can be heard in the video claiming that the woman threw something on him.

According to the New York Post, the man in the video is Jonathan Kaye, a managing director who leads the business services franchise Moelis & Co.

Responding to the video, Moelis & Co. released a statement to FOX 5 NY, stating: "We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8. We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation."

The Post reports that the woman was with an "anti-Israel LGBTQ group," and that Kaye said something along the lines of "you guys are on the wrong side."

The Post's reporting claims that several members of the group surrounded Kaye, throwing red liquid at him and causing him to fall to the ground and slice his leg.

FOX 5 NY contacted Brooklyn Pride, which held its parade on Saturday. Organizers say the parade ended by 9:30 p.m. and the incident happened at 11:00 p.m. and has nothing to do with them.