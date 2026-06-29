NYC hotel evacuated after Mace sprayed inside; 8 people injured

The Brief A hotel in New York City's Financial District was evacuated Monday morning. Officials say Mace was sprayed inside the hotel. People are being treated at the scene, but further details are unknown.



Guests were suddenly evacuated from their hotel in New York City's Financial District Monday morning after police say Mace was sprayed inside.

What we know:

Officers responded to the DoubleTree by Hilton New York Downtown on Stone Street for reports of fumes around 8:14 a.m.

Mace was sprayed inside the hotel after a possible dispute, according to authorities.

The hotel was evacuated. Officials say eight people suffered minor injuries, two of them were transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Further details about the incident have yet to be released. An investigation is underway.