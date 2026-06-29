NYC hotel evacuated after Mace sprayed inside; 8 people injured
NEW YORK CITY - Guests were suddenly evacuated from their hotel in New York City's Financial District Monday morning after police say Mace was sprayed inside.
What we know:
Officers responded to the DoubleTree by Hilton New York Downtown on Stone Street for reports of fumes around 8:14 a.m.
Mace was sprayed inside the hotel after a possible dispute, according to authorities.
The hotel was evacuated. Officials say eight people suffered minor injuries, two of them were transported to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
Further details about the incident have yet to be released. An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the NYPD and FDNY.