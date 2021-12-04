NYC gun violence claims 18-year-old's life in Harlem

article

An 18-year-old has died after being shot and killed in Harlem, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say that just before 8 p.m. on December 2, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot on East 119th Street in Harlem.

Upon arrival, they found Matthew Rivera, 18, of Harlem, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Rivera was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have released a surveillance photo of a person wanted in connection with Rivera's killing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.