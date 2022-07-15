NYC Guard Stabbing: Bank security officer stabbed in neck

A security officer at a bank on Manhattan's Upper East Side was stabbed in the neck Friday morning, said the NYPD. The officer was in critical condition.

The shocking incident occurred at about 9 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 244 East 86th Street.

The officer was stabbed after a confrontation with the suspect. He was rushed to Weill Cornell Hospital in extremely critical condition.

New York City Police were looking for the suspect.

Video from the scene showed blood splattered on the door of the bank and along the sidewalk. Crime scene tape closed off the entrance as police remained on the scene hours later.

The suspect was described as having long, curly hair and wearing a white shirt. He fled westbound on East 86th Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.