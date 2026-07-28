NYC area under flood watch amid severe weather threat; rainfall could top 6"

The Brief Widespread flash flooding is possible in New York City and the surrounding area as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to pummel the region Tuesday into Wednesday. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday across the Tri-State area. Severe thunderstorms are forecast to start Tuesday afternoon, with lingering heavy showers through Wednesday morning.



New York City and the entire surrounding area are under a flood watch Tuesday through Wednesday as severe weather threatens the Tri-State with thunderstorms and heavy rain that could eclipse six inches.

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The flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, with severe thunderstorms anticipated late Tuesday afternoon and evening, and lingering heavy showers through Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

Life-threatening flash flooding is possible as multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms sweep through the Tri-State Area starting Tuesday thanks to a slow-moving low pressure system, the National Weather Service says.

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The highest risks of flash flooding are in New York City, northeastern New Jersey, southwestern Connecticut and the Lower Hudson Valley, according to the NWS.

Peak rainfall rates could hit 2–3 inches an hour in areas under the flood watch, with average rainfall totaling 2–5 inches. There's an isolated chance for 7+ inches outside NYC.

Damaging wind gusts of 60–70 miles per hour are possible with these severe thunderstorms. Power outages could occur since the high winds could bring down trees and power lines.

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Parts of New York City and northeast New Jersey are under the greatest threat, the NWS said.

What you can do:

The New York City Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory starting Tuesday, urging people to prepare for heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

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"After a beautiful summer weekend, rain is returning to New York City. Our agencies are out preparing our infrastructure to quickly move stormwater off our streets, but everyone has a part to play in keeping themselves and their communities safe," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "New Yorkers should prepare now for showers and thunderstorms that could cause dangerous flash flooding – even a short period of rainfall can quickly flood streets, basements, and low-lying areas. Stay vigilant, sign up for Notify NYC, and check in on your neighbors."

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