17-year-old punched, kicked, slashed in face by group in the Bronx

A 17-year-old boy was punched, kicked and slashed in the face by a group of seven people in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Monday around 3:30 p.m. near Valentine Avenue and East Fordham Road in Fordham.

According to police, the victim was approached by the individuals, and acting together, they punched, kicked and slashed him in the face.

Photo credit: NYPD

He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition, police said. The group was last seen fleeing southbound on Valentine Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

NYC crime stats for April

According to NYPD statistics, overall April crime was down in the Big Apple by 4.9% compared to the same month last year.

Crime year-to-date is trending downward in 2024: From Jan. 1, 2024, to April 28, 2024, the NYPD reported 37.8K major crimes (murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto). In that same period in 2023, the agency logged approximately 39K major crimes.

Murders were down 30.3%, with 23 this month compared to 33 in April 2023. Burglaries also saw a double-digit percentage point decrease, with 1,003 reported this month compared to 1,122 in April 2023. Shooting incidents dipped by 15.5%.

However, the city saw a 5.1% increase in rape and a 7.2% increase in robberies. And year-to-date, the city has seen an increase in felony assaults: 8.58K in 2024 compared to 8.33K in 2023.

The city's subways have been the focus of most New Yorkers' crime anxieties, but according to the MTA, overall crime is down on the rails.

"Major crimes in the nation’s largest subway system plummeted another 23%, continuing a downward trend that saw previous transit system decreases of 15.4% in February and 23.5% in March," the NYPD said in a press release.

Hate crimes in total are up 39%, and hate crimes targeting Jewish and Muslim populations have doubled. This spike is "not unrelated to current geopolitics," the NYPD said.