Queens smoke shop employee robbed at gunpoint in $10K daytime heist

The NYPD is searching for two men accused of holding a 21-year-old female smoke shop employee at gunpoint in Queens, and stealing over $10,000 in merchandise from the store.

It happened Thursday just after 2 p.m. at the Puffume Smoke Shop located at 43-45 44 St. in the Sunnyside section.

According to police, the two men entered the location and pointed a gun at the employee.

The men then removed store merchandise valued at $10,500 before fleeing in a white 2014 Honda Accord, with a New York license plate, traveling southbound on 44 St., police said.

No injuries were reported.

Description of the individuals

The first individual is described as a man with dark complexion, thin build, last seen wearing a black face mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, black backpack, pink gloves, black pants and black shoes. He was in possession of a firearm.

The second individual is described as a man with dark complexion, thin build, large black hair, last seen wearing a white face mask, black t-shirt, black gloves and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).