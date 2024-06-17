NYC triple shooting leaves 2 dead

Two men were killed, and a third hospitalized, following an overnight shooting in NYC, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened Sunday just before midnight in the Inwood section of Upper Manhattan, near 10th Avenue and W. 207th St.

According to police, three men were shot:

A 44-year-old man was shot in the face. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black face mask.

Teen shot in Washington Heights

Just a few hours before, a 17-year-old boy was shot twice around a mile away from the Inwood scene, the NYPD said.

That shooting happened near Wadsworth Avenue and W. 185th St. in Washington Heights.

The boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for two male teens in connection to the shooting.