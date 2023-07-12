4 shot, including 2 children, by suspects riding scooter near Bronx park

A shooting outside St. James Park in the Bronx injured four people, including two children. The NYPD said the gunman were on a scooter shooting toward the park.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. next to the park on E. 193rd Street in the Kingsbridge section.

According to police, the two masked suspects, who were captured on surveillance video, pulled up on an illegal scooter near an intersection when one of them jumped off and began firing shots at the crowd.

Four people were shot, including a 6-year-old boy who was shot in the leg, police said. He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Additionally, his 3-year-old brother was grazed by a bullet and hospitalized.

Both were walking with their mother when the shooting occurred. Police said the mother was not injured.

The two other victims were a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back and a 23-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the leg. Both were also taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Seven shots in total were fired.

The investigation is ongoing.