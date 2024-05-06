Man allegedly tried to lure 7-year-old girl from NYC playground

The NYPD is looking for a man they said attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl from a NYC playground.

The incident happened back on April 19 around 6 p.m. in Harlem.

According to police, the girl was near the Martin Luther King playground when the man approached her, stating he was her father's friend and wanted to bring her to his house.

Photo credit: NYPD

The victim screamed and ran away from the man, police said. He then fled southbound on Lenox Avenue and got on a Citi bike. There were no injuries reported.

The individual is described as a man with a dark complexion, medium build, approximately 40 to 50 years of age, 6'0" tall, and was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, a white baseball jersey, dark jeans, gray sneakers, black face mask, orange Du-rag, black hat and riding on a Citi bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).