Bronx shooting kills 71-year-old woman, injures another: NYPD

Two people were shot Thursday afternoon and police say one of the victims died in the Bronx.

The shootings happened just after 12:30 p.m. near the 500 block of E 138th Street.

Police say a 71-year-old woman was shot in the back.

This lady, who didn't want to be identified, used to be a nurse. She saw the woman collapse and rushed over to give CPR.

"I heard 3 shots and I ran because I'm a nurse and I gave the lady CPR. I'm sure she didn't make it because she was bleeding internal, and she was shot in the lungs," she said.

Paramedics rushed that victim to Lincoln Hospital, where police say she died from her injuries.

Surveillance video shows the 2nd shooting. A 34-year-old woman falls to the ground after police say she was shot in her left arm. She was also taken to Lincoln Hospital. She is expected to survive.

The NYPD blocked off Brook Ave between East 138 and 139th as detectives carried out their investigation.

At least 7 shell casings were recovered from the scene. Authorities believe the victims were not the intended targets.

Longtime Bronx resident Juan Permienta called the shootings senseless and the result of too many guns on NYC streets