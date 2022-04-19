A weather warms up, risk of tickborne diseases returns

Each year, Dr. Tamson Yeh goes out into fields across parts of Suffolk County to study the prevalence of ticks and learn more about the vector-borne diseases they transmit. Yeh, a turf and land management specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension, says while ticks themselves aren't new around here, people are becoming more aware of them.

"The fact that it's becoming more common is because we're cutting more woodlands and coming into contact with deer ticks even more," Yeh said.

While Lyme disease is one of the more commonly known diseases transmitted by ticks, two others getting more attention are babesiosis , caused by a parasite, and anaplasmosis , a bacterial disease that takes less time to transmit.

"The one to be careful with is the nymphal deer tick because that carries both," she said.

A tick-testing lab in upstate New York that tracks pathogens — including bacteria, viruses, and parasites — has seen an overall increase in the percentage of ticks carrying disease across the state.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

So far there have been no known cases of these other diseases reported to health departments in either Nassau County or Suffolk County this year.

Tickborne diseases can also potentially harm pets if not caught early. Dr. Lauren Brickman said prevention, including medication, is key and being aware of symptoms.

"Lethargy, limping and sometimes you'll see vomiting, you don't know what's wrong but your dog seems off," she said.

Experts say it's too early to predict this year's tick season as it typically gets underway once temperatures hit about 40 degrees. Ticks thrive in warm, relatively moist weather and don't do as well when it's hot and dry.

Advertisement

"You want people to take care," Yeh said. "When they're out in the great wilderness, they should carry a magnifying glass with them, there are tweezers, and big, wide masking tape and just check themselves frequently."